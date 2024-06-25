FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $424.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.16. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $385.27 and a 12 month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,044 shares of company stock worth $10,736,187 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

