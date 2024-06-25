Graham (NYSE:GHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Graham alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Graham

Graham Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GHM stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. Graham has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 1.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 179,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Graham by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 12.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 8,163.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.