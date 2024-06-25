Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.91.

EXC stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

