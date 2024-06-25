Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DUK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $101.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 233.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 263.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

