Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.56.

LEVI opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,426,020. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,163 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,505 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 270,870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,879 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,834,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

