Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.49. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Ekso Bionics worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

