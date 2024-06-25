Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Sunday. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
