Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Sunday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

About Aethlon Medical

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.60. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $5.00.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

