Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.37%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.