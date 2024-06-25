Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. Research analysts forecast that Hut 8 will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hut 8

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Hut 8 by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Hut 8 by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

