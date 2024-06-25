Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Small Cap Consu upgraded shares of Vince to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Vince alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vince

Vince Trading Up 2.2 %

Vince stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Vince has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vince

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Vince makes up about 0.5% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 9.94% of Vince worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

(Get Free Report)

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.