Stifel Nicolaus Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $163.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.50.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,417.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,164.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,039 shares of company stock worth $2,763,319. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.