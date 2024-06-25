Morgan Stanley Trims Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Target Price to $61.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of EIX opened at $72.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.37. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Edison International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,769,000 after buying an additional 3,734,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Edison International by 266.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,725,000 after buying an additional 3,132,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,327,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $85,436,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,562,000 after buying an additional 795,950 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

