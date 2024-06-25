Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Truist Financial

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RCUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.75.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $16.39 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $202,720.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,690.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

