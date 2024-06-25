Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.55. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 42,591 shares traded.

Future FinTech Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 71.02% and a negative net margin of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

