ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.11

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as low as $4.33. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 19,886 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ProPhase Labs to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

