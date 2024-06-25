Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (CVE:AVE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as low as C$1.03. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares changing hands.
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.04.
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Company Profile
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources in Western Canada and the United States. Its services include rig moving, heavy hauling, and hot shot, as well as oilfield services.
