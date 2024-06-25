Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLOB. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.44.

NYSE GLOB opened at $173.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. Globant has a 12 month low of $151.68 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.93 and its 200 day moving average is $204.90.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

