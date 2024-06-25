International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $175.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.79 and a 200-day moving average of $176.33. The company has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines has a one year low of $129.31 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

