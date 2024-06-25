Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AFRM. Barclays dropped their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.66.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $33.70 on Monday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Affirm by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Affirm by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,895,000 after purchasing an additional 153,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

