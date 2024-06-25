Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.94.

NYSE SNV opened at $38.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

