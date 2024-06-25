ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

RMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.80.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $182.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.70 and its 200 day moving average is $190.78. ResMed has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $229.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

