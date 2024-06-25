Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Truist Financial

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

VRE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

Veris Residential stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.00%.

Insider Activity at Veris Residential

In related news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veris Residential news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Veris Residential by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Veris Residential by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 226,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 138,128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $964,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in Veris Residential by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 303,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Veris Residential by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,176,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

See Also

