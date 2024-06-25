McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $670.00 at Argus

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $570.00 to $670.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $578.13.

NYSE MCK opened at $607.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson has a one year low of $395.30 and a one year high of $609.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

