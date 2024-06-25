Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LNG. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.64.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $165.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $146.58 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after acquiring an additional 47,519 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,990,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

