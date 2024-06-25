AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $213.00 at Truist Financial

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $207.00 to $213.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.22.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $206.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.12. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $208.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,610,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

