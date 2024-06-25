UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.71.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,137,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,807,000 after buying an additional 2,145,242 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,897,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

