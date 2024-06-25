Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $282.00 at Truist Financial

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $255.00 to $282.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ESS opened at $279.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.40. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $284.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $675,183,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,760,000 after purchasing an additional 730,141 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 997,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,269,000 after purchasing an additional 462,828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,602,000 after purchasing an additional 224,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5,069.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 204,615 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.