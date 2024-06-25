Truist Financial Raises Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $122.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.31.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CPT opened at $111.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $114.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $376,933,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,686,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,022,000 after purchasing an additional 87,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 898,398 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.