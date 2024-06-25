Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SOLV has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $51.30 on Monday. Solventum has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Solventum will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solventum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth $826,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth $5,747,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

