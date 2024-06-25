Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.84

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.84 and traded as low as C$6.94. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$7.05, with a volume of 153,781 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.84. The company has a market cap of C$614.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.744877 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

In other news, Director Amar Doman acquired 73,500 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.13 per share, with a total value of C$524,415.15. In related news, Senior Officer James Salter Code bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Amar Doman acquired 73,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.13 per share, with a total value of C$524,415.15. Insiders have bought a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,857 in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

