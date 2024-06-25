Interserve (LON:IRV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.05

Interserve plc (LON:IRV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6.05 ($0.08). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares.

Interserve Trading Down 37.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.05.

Interserve Company Profile

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

