Kaminak Gold Corpo Npv Cl A (OTCMKTS:KMKGF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kaminak Gold Corpo Npv Cl A (OTCMKTS:KMKGF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.10. Kaminak Gold Corpo Npv Cl A shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 54,800 shares traded.
Kaminak Gold Corpo Npv Cl A Stock Performance
