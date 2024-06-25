First Bauxite (CVE:FBX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

First Bauxite LLC (CVE:FBX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. First Bauxite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 132,400 shares changing hands.
First Bauxite Stock Up ?
The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.
First Bauxite Company Profile
First Bauxite Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops bauxite deposits in Guyana, South America. It owns interests in the Bonasika mining license and Tarakuli-Canje permission for geological and geophysical survey. The company was formerly known as Academy Ventures Inc and changed its name to First Bauxite Corporation in December 2008.
