International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $643.92

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 643.92 ($8.17) and traded as low as GBX 642 ($8.14). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.37), with a volume of 40,203 shares traded.

International Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of £258.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 634.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 643.92.

International Biotechnology Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

