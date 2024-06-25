John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.17

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.17 and traded as high as $10.27. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 23,712 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.