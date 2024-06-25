John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.17

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.17 and traded as high as $10.27. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 23,712 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

