WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $763.82

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 763.82 ($9.69) and traded as low as GBX 751.40 ($9.53). WPP shares last traded at GBX 765.20 ($9.71), with a volume of 1,768,356 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 961 ($12.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,652.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 799.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 763.82.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

