International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,907 shares trading hands.
International Stem Cell Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.
International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Stem Cell had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.
International Stem Cell Company Profile
International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.
