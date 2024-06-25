Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.83. Envela shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 44,481 shares changing hands.

Envela Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $124.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.99 million. Envela had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envela Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Envela by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envela by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

