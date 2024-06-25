Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.83. Envela shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 44,481 shares changing hands.
Envela Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $124.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.99 million. Envela had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envela Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela
Envela Company Profile
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Envela
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.