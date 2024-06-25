Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $166.81

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 166.81 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.75). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 139.60 ($1.77), with a volume of 290,022 shares changing hands.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £306.06 million, a P/E ratio of 930.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

