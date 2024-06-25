Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.84. Alacer Gold shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 4,591,753 shares changing hands.

Alacer Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

