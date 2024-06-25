J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $271.42

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 271.42 ($3.44) and traded as low as GBX 260.20 ($3.30). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 260.20 ($3.30), with a volume of 4,963,505 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRY shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 236 ($2.99) to GBX 262 ($3.32) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,336.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 271.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21,666.67%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.34), for a total value of £498,774.24 ($632,721.35). 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

