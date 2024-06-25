Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.81.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $59.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. Celsius has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

