Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.68 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 129.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,273,996 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $92,808,000 after purchasing an additional 718,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,781,273 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $569,175,000 after purchasing an additional 101,078 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 186.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,168 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 162.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 135.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,305 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

