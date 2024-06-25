Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.65.

Shares of CHD opened at $107.48 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 62,918 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $13,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

