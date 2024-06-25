Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $98.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $99.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 370,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 74,337 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,053,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,115,000 after buying an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

