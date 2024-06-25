Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $28.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $617.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $43.43.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%.

In other news, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,941.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen Kool sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $513,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at $678,941.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,846 shares of company stock valued at $289,707. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Digimarc by 1,834.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 519,643 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,531,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in Digimarc by 34.7% in the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 778,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 200,251 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

