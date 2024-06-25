Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $64.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,256,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,277,000 after acquiring an additional 207,615 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 48.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

