Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given a C$104.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEM. Eight Capital set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Veritas Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$100.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at C$89.69 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$59.36 and a one year high of C$96.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3937412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 199.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$1,991,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$1,991,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.00, for a total transaction of C$1,034,000.00. Insiders have sold 162,279 shares of company stock worth $14,709,636 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

