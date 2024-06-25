Barclays Lowers East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $105.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.33. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.