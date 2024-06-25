Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Hovde Group upped their price target on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.67.

BPOP opened at $87.21 on Monday. Popular has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.76.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $1,563,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Popular by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 64.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after buying an additional 286,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Popular by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

